Italian restaurant closes doors at Dayton Arcade; new restaurant to move into space

DAYTON — Est! Est!! Est!!!, an Italian restaurant located in the Dayton Arcade, has officially closed its doors.

According to the Dayton Arcade, a new restaurant plans to move into its space at 45 W. Fourth Street.

Table 33 is set to open at the Arcade in early fall 2024, a spokesperson for the Dayton Arcade said Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited about the future as Table 33 will be a part of our city’s history in the revitalization of the Arcade. This is an opportunity our parents and grandparents dreamed about, and we are honored to be a part of it”, said Charlie Carroll, owner of Table 33.

For more updates and more information on Table 33, you can visit the restaurant’s website here.





