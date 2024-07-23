Check your tickets! $100K winning lottery ticket sold in Miami Valley

SPRINGFILED — A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in the Miami Valley this week.

The ticket, which matched all five Rolling Cash 5 numbers in Monday night’s drawing was sold in Springfield.

>> Biden drops re-election bid: President to address nation Wednesday

The ticket was sold at the Sunoco gas station at 1024 E. Home Road, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 4. 9. 14. 20. and 25.

Drawings for Rolling Cash 5 are held daily, seven days a week around 7:05 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group