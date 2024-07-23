Child reportedly hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A child was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton on Monday.

Around 9:20 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to Wayne Avenue and Clover Street for reports of a child hit by a car, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Our News Center 7 crew saw a bicycle on the scene and several streets blocked off.

