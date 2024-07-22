UPDATE: 1 dead after crash involving ambulance in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving an ambulance in Clark County.
>> PHOTOS: 1 dead after crash involving ambulance in Clark County
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is heading to the scene to gather details and will have the latest information on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.
>> Coroner IDs 2 men found dead in car after shooting in Dayton
Deputies and medics are responding to a crash in the 1900 block of South Burnett Road.
A lieutenant on scene confirmed that the crash is deadly.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group