UPDATE: 1 dead after crash involving ambulance in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving an ambulance in Clark County.

Deputies and medics are responding to a crash in the 1900 block of South Burnett Road.

A lieutenant on scene confirmed that the crash is deadly.

