Woman arrested after over $300K worth of equipment stolen from Ohio fire training academy

COLUMBUS — A woman is in jail after over $300,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a fire training academy in Ohio last week, according to our media partners WBNS-10.

A complaint filed in the Franklin County Municipal Court indicates that the alleged theft occurred at the Columbus Division of Fire Training Academy on Parsons Avenue before 2:20 a.m. on March 30.

WBNS-10 reported that unknown suspects forcibly broke into the facility and stole a marked Columbus Division of Fire transport van and operational firefighting equipment.

GPS data showed that the van left the property around 2:20 a.m., according to an affidavit.

According to WBNS-10, an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck was spotted near the academy before the break-in. It reportedly served as a lookout and was parked in the area for about two hours.

The affidavit shows that the truck followed the stolen van just after it left the academy.

Video and GPS evidence indicates that the academy’s van drove about an hour through Franklin and Pickaway counties, according to WBNS-10.

Small pieces of stolen equipment, including radio cords and clips, were found on the ground along Fontaine Road in Columbus.

Authorities used flock cameras to learn that 50-year-old Stephanie Ramirez was the registered owner of the orange truck.

WBNS-10 reported that Ramirez is accused of trespassing into the facility with the intent to “commit a criminal offense.”

Court records show that fire personnel were asleep inside the facility at the time of the theft.

Ramirez was arrested and is currently booked into the Franklin County Jail with a $750,000 bond.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter released a statement about the incident.

“Those responsible didn’t just victimize a city department- but the taxpayers of Columbus. We are taking steps to strengthen security at our training academy, with the support of funding approved on March 24th by Columbus City Council. We are cooperating fully with the Division of Police and their pursuit of those responsible. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, at this time, any further questions will be referred to the Columbus Division of Police,” Geitter said.

