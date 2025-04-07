‘Looks exactly like his daddy;’ Widow of Columbus Blue Jackets player gives birth to 3rd child

COLUMBUS — The wife of late Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau announced the birth of their third child seven months after the star player’s death.

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny Gaudreau, gave birth to Carter Michael Gaudreau on April 1, Meredith announced in a social media post. The baby boy shares Johnny’s middle name and was the same height and weight as Johnny at birth, she said in the post.

“He looks exactly like his daddy too. I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever,” Meredith said in her post.

In addition to Carter, the Gaudreau’s have a 2-year-old daughter, Noa, and a 1-year-old son, Johnny Jr.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Meredith announced her pregnancy during her eulogy to her husband. Johnny and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed by a suspected drunk driver when they were riding bikes before their sister’s Labor Day weekend wedding in New Jersey last year.

