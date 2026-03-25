Ex-school bus driver accused of drugging, sexually assaulting students facing additional charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The former Northmont City School bus driver accused of drugging and sexually assaulting students is now facing new charges.

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Matthew Hunt, 50, of Lewisburg, was indicted on six additional counts of sexual battery, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

These new charges come after an additional victim came forward.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Hunt was arrested in May at Northmont High School. He’s facing over a dozen counts of rape, over 60 counts of sexual battery, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors have detailed the severity of the charges against Hunt, which could lead to a life sentence if he is convicted on all counts.

In October, four former Northmont City Schools students who claim to be victims of Hunt filed a lawsuit against the school district and several employees.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, four former students said they were groomed and sexually assaulted by Matthew Hunt over multiple years. Three accusers attended Northmont High School from 2012 to 2016, and one attended from 2021 to 2025.

The Northmont students in the lawsuit allege that Hunt’s pattern of grooming began in 2013 when he “systematically targeted students through his role as Northmont’s marching band bus driver.”

“He identified vulnerable minors, cultivated relationships of trust and dependency, offered them employment at his business (Hunt Pipe Organ Services, LLC, formerly known as Hunt-Krewson Pipe Organ Service, LLC), and used this pretense to isolate students and facilitate private contact outside school oversight,” the complaint alleges.

From there, the complaint alleges that Hunt sexually assaulted students at various locations, including his own residences in Lewisburg and Brookville and various area churches.

“Just four days before his arrest, despite Northmont officials having actual knowledge of sexual abuse allegations, Hunt drugged and raped (one plaintiff),” the complaint states.

With another victim coming forward, there is now a total of 10 victims identified.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hunt’s trial has been scheduled for June 15, 2026.

“This defendant was entrusted with the safety of children as a bus driver in multiple local schools, including Miami Valley Career Technology Center, St. Christopher School in Vandalia, Tri-County North, Northmont, Vandalia-Butler, Eaton Local, and Milton Union Schools. That trust was profoundly broken. To anyone else who may have been harmed and has remained silent—please know you are not alone, and what happened to you matters. No matter how much time has passed, your voice deserves to be heard," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

Hunt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Any additional victims can call the hotline at 937-225-HELP (4357).

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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