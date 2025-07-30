Bus driver for multiple local districts accused of grooming underage boys, sexual abuse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A bus driver accused of having an inappropriate relationship with several students could face life in prison.

News Center 7 previously reported that Matthew Hunt was arrested in May at Northmont High School following allegations of inappropriate relationships with current and former students at the school.

Hunt is now facing formal charges, including dozens of counts of rape and sexual battery.

At least nine victims have been identified from different districts, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

“It was terrifying as a parent to know that a predator was actually working, employed by our schools, and used his access to young boys to basically groom and select his next victim,” Heck said.

