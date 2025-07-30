Gas company looking to increase rates, Residents unhappy with proposal

DAYTON — People are not happy about their gas bills potentially going up.

News Center 7 was at the Public Utilities Commission meeting, where residents shared their frustrations.

CenterPoint Energy says they are looking to increase rates, and it needs the Public Utilities Commission’s approval to do so.

People voiced their concerns to the Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday.

CenterPoint Energy filed an application last year to increase rates and charges.

They said the rate increase would mean almost $97 million more a year for the company.

Right now, the Average Monthly Bill is more than $90 a month. The increase would push that average to more than $115.

“I have watched my own mother personally wipe out her savings in the last three years since retirement. She lives on social security alone. These rates will put my mother out on the street,” one resident said at the meeting.

CenterPoint Energy said the rate increase would pay for delivering gas to customers, installing pipelines, and other operational costs.

It isn’t a done deal; it could be months, possibly even next year, before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision on CenterPoint’s increase request.

