High School student facing obscenity charge involving a minor after sending photo through Snapchat

MENTOR, Ohio — An Ohio High School student is facing criminal charges in connection with an obscene photo shared on Snapchat.

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The 18-year-old Mentor High School student, identified as Bradley J. Bischof, was arrested at school on April 30 at around 12:30 p.m., CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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Bischof was charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a felony of the second degree, according to the Kirkland Police.

Court records show that on or about April 28, Bischof used Snapchat to “send an image of a real and identified child in a full state of nudity with their genitals exposed to users.”

Mentor Public Schools shared the following letter after the arrest:

Dear Mentor High School families, We are writing to make you aware that a Mentor High School student was arrested by Kirtland Police while at school and is facing alleged criminal charges in Willoughby Municipal Court. Because this is a law enforcement matter and not a school-led investigation, we do not have additional details to share. We were notified of the warrant by our School Resource Officer as Kirtland Police were en route to the school. According to court documents, the listed charge is pandering obscenity involving a minor. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement as their investigation moves forward if there is any way we can be of assistance. The student who was arrested will not be returning to school. At this time, we have not been made aware of any information indicating that the alleged conduct is connected to an incident that occurred at school or during a school-sponsored activity. However, we understand that situations like this may raise questions and concerns, and we wanted to share the information we are able to confirm. While this is not a district investigation, we want to assure our families that we take any matter involving student safety and conduct extremely seriously. We remain focused on maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff. — Superintendent Craig Heath, Mentor Public Schools

Bischof was arraigned on May 1 and later posted bond, WOIO-19 reported.

He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Kirkland Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

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