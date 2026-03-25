Deputies investigating crash at Darke Co. intersection

DARKE COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash at an intersection in Darke County on Wednesday.
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The crash was reported at State Route 118 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road around 5:30 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.
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Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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