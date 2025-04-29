New discount store opening in shuttered Big Lots location

TROTWOOD — A new discount store is moving into a shuttered Big Lots store in Montgomery County.

Forman Mills will be opening a location at 5009 Salem Avenue in Trotwood, according to a social media post from the company.

A Big Lots store was previously located at this address, but closed after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company sells discount clothing, toys, home products and more.

The new location is hiring and offers benefits like 401 (k) plans, an employee discount, and a competitive salary, according to the company.

An opening date for the store wasn’t immediately available.

Foreman Mills also announced that new storefronts are coming to Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana.

