7th grader girl shot, killed while sleeping in her bed; Superintendent issues statement on her death

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old student shot and killed while she was asleep in her sleep.

The student, identified by her family as Isabella Carlos, was a 7th-grade student at Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy. Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said she had attended the school since preschool.

“This student was an important member of the Charity Adams community and will be greatly missed by both staff and students,” Lawrence said.

Carlos died overnight when her home on W. Fairview Avenue was hit with gunfire. Police said multiple homes were shot after midnight and over 30 rifle shell casings were found on the scene.

The 12-year-old was shot and killed while she was asleep in her upstairs bedroom.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to all family and friends during this difficult time,” Lawrence said.

The school also had counselors at the school today and will continue to provide support to students who need it.

