12-year-old girl shot, killed while sleeping in her bed; Police say ‘we must solve this’

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was asleep in her bed.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns confirmed the girl was shot in the home’s upstairs bedroom around 1 a.m. in the first block of W. Fairview Avenue.

Her family has identified her as Isabella Carlos, but the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not formally identified her.

Carlos, a student at Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy, was found by her younger sister.

The home, as well as two other neighboring houses, were all hit by gunfire. Police found over 30 rifle shell casings at the scene and said the shots came from the direction of the street.

“It appears there were at least two shooters responsible for this shooting and subsequent murder of our victim,” Johns said.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at either (937) 222-7867 or https://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com/.

“We must solve this,” Johns said.

