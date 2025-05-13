Ohio State women’s basketball head coach charged with OVI

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State head coach was arrested last week.

Women’s basketball head coach Kevin McGuff was charged on May 6 with OVI in Dublin, according to the Mayor’s Court page.

Additional information has not yet been provided.

OSU’s athletic department released a statement to our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus.

“The department is in communication with Coach McGuff and monitoring the situation closely. This is an ongoing, personal legal matter, and the department will share additional information at the appropriate time,” the department said.

McGuff was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2024. He previously coached at Washington and Xavier before joining Ohio State.

His first court appearance is scheduled today, the court page says.

