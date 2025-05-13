Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dayton Monday night.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Blvd before 9 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they are responding to the scene.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
