Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dayton Monday night.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Blvd before 9 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they are responding to the scene.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

