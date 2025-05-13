DoorDash driver robbed at gunpoint while making delivery in Ohio neighborhood, police say

TOLEDO — Authorities are investigating after a DoorDash driver was robbed at gunpoint in Toledo Sunday night, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The incident occurred while the driver was making a delivery in the 2300 block of Grelyn Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m., according to a Toledo police report.

WTOL-11 spoke with the driver involved, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The driver said he noticed that the temporary phone number listed for the customer was not valid.

He couldn’t drop the food off at the door because he needed to collect a payment.

When the driver arrived, a man with a ski mask and dressed in all black walked up to him from the side of the house, WTOL-11 reported.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the driver and demanding the money from his wallet and the food.

The driver handed over the food and money, and the suspect ran away.

The driver told WTOL-11 that he was not injured, but shaken up.

“I can’t believe it,” he told our CBS affiliate. “You’re just doing a little service and somebody just takes away that service. It makes you think twice about certain things nowadays.”

The driver said he doesn’t know if he will continue delivering food after this incident.

“Material things aren’t worth your life,” he told WTOL-11. “If you’re getting robbed at gunpoint, just give it up. Don’t even try to negotiate, just drop it and go on by it and live another day.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Toledo Police Department.

Authorities urge delivery drivers to report any suspicious behavior and stay alert.

