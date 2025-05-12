17-year-old high school student driving BMW killed in crash on U.S. 68

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — A local high school student was killed in a crash over the weekend.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has more on the crash, including a statement from one of the schools the teen attended tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dylan Frederick, 17, died after being flown from the scene of a crash on Springfield Xenia Road on Saturday afternoon.

Frederick was a student at the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) and Shawnee High School, Springfield-Clark CTC confirmed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said Frederick failed to yield while turning left from a stop sign on Springfield Xenia Road onto U.S. 68.

His BMW was hit by a Ford F-350, and both vehicles were sent off the road.

