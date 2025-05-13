Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.
Dayton Police and medics responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 60 block of Fountain Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Officers and medics were at the scene.
We are working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.
