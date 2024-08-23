High school student dies after electric bike crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A 17-year-old has died from his injuries almost two weeks after an electric bike crash in Mercer County.

Cale Wenning, a Coldwater Exempted Village School District student, died on Thursday, August 22, the district confirmed in a social media post.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. around Menchhofer and Wabash Roads on August 10, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

Grey said two teenage boys were riding electric bikes in the area when the crash happened.

Wenning lost control of the bike and crashed for an “undetermined reason,” according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The teen was transported to Mercer Health and then flown to a Dayton-area hospital.

“This loss will surely raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” the district said on social media.

Please keep Cale's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/o4Lt6I4jZg — Coldwater Schools (@ColdwaterCavs) August 23, 2024

The school district has a Crisis Response Team to help students, parents, and school personnel.

Counselors have been made available for any students who may need or want help, according to the district.

The Midwest Athletic Conference posted to social media Thursday night, extending their thoughts and prayers.

On behalf of of our coaches, athletes, athletic directors, & administrations, the Midwest Athletic Conference extends our sorrow & continued thoughts & prayers for Cale Wenning, and to his family, friends, teammates, & coaches, and to the Coldwater community during this time. — MAC (@midwestathletic) August 23, 2024

News Center 7 has reached out to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office for the latest information on its investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

