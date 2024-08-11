Teenager flown to hospital after electric bike crash

MERCER COUNTY — A 17-year-old was flown to a local hospital after crashing an electric bike in Mercer County on Saturday, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said.

>> Vehicle crashes through Dayton house

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. around Menchhofer and Wabash Roads.

Grey said two teenage boys were riding electric bikes in the area when the crash happened.

A 17-year-old boy from Coldwater lost control of the bike he was riding and crashed for an “undetermined reason,” according to Grey.

Medics transported the teen to Mercer Health, then he was flown to a Dayton-area hospital.

The teenager remains hospitalized, Grey said.

This crash is still under investigation by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies.

©2024 Cox Media Group