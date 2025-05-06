Woman went to her grandmother’s funeral, says that’s not who was in the casket

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is suing a funeral home after she said someone else was in her grandmother’s casket at her funeral.

Marva Lynch handled the final arrangements for her grandmother, Lucy Johnson, in July 2023, our sister station at WSB-TV reported.

Lynch says she provided Donald Trimble Mortuary in DeKalb County, Georgia, with clothes and a wig for her grandmother.

Lynch was told after the funeral that the person inside the casket during the service was not her grandmother, according to a lawsuit.

Lynch did look at the body before the service, but because of “previous trauma from her mother’s death,” she didn’t look closely at the body.

She also requested that the casket be closed, so no one else examined the body, the lawsuit states.

An attorney for the funeral home told WSB-TV that they are aware of the complaint.

“Our client’s take pride in the delivery of professional services to loved ones in their time of need. Our thoughts go out to the family,” the attorney said. “Since this matter involves litigation, we are not at liberty to comment on the specifics of the complaint.”

