Human remains found in trash bag identified through dental records; 2 men now facing charges

SUMMIT COUNTY — Two men are now facing charges in connection with human remains that were found in a trash bag in Summit County.
News Center 7 previously reported that officers found a trash bag with human remains in it while investigating a fight between two men on May 2.
While officers were speaking to the men, one of them mentioned the human remains.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the remains as 22-year-old Xavier Menefee of Canton, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
The medical examiner said Menefee was identified through dental records.
His remains were found in the area of a homeless encampment in the 300 block of Silver Street.
Now, 54-year-old Anthony Fields and 34-year-old Kurth Conaway are both charged with abuse of a corpse, WOIO-19 reported.
They are both being held in the Summit County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
