Police find human remains in trash bag while investigating fight

SUMMIT COUNTY — Police officers investigating a fight between two men found human remains in a trash bag in Summit County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4:47 p.m. on May 2, Akron police officers were dispatched to a fight in the 300 block of Silver Ave, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 19-month-old girl drowns in Ohio pond
- ‘Murdered right in front of our eyes;’ Family of man who died in jail custody calling for charges
- Area Kroger locations to celebrate senior shoppers, offer discounted groceries
While speaking to the two men involved in the fight, one of them told officers about the human remains.
Officers followed the tip and found a trash bag with remains in it, along with additional remains in the area, WOIO-19 reported.
The remains have not been positively identified at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group