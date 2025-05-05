Police find human remains in trash bag while investigating fight

SUMMIT COUNTY — Police officers investigating a fight between two men found human remains in a trash bag in Summit County.

Around 4:47 p.m. on May 2, Akron police officers were dispatched to a fight in the 300 block of Silver Ave, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

While speaking to the two men involved in the fight, one of them told officers about the human remains.

Officers followed the tip and found a trash bag with remains in it, along with additional remains in the area, WOIO-19 reported.

The remains have not been positively identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

