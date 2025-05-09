‘We’ve never known who or why;’ Mother of woman killed in unsolved murder speaks

SPRINGFIELD — The mother of a woman who was killed is speaking out as police look into the 17-year-old cold case.

Alia Hartman died on May 9, 2008. She was found after a house fire, which investigators determined to be arson, and her death was ruled a homicide.

“17 years ago today she was murdered and we’ve never known who or why,” Poor said. “I’ve kind of just put it in a box inside and kind of tried to ignore it.”

