‘She finally got justice;’ Daughter reacts after driver in mom’s deadly hit-and-run learns sentence

DAYTON — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run more than three years ago. Today, the driver who left the scene learned she would not be going to prison.

Runonya Chambers was hit and killed on E. Third Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2022.

“I don’t think anyone deserves to die that way and be left alone,” Heather Letner, Chambers’ daughter, said.

Over two years later, in February 2024, Christy Smith was charged with one count of failure to stop after an accident. She pleaded guilty to that charge the week before her trial was supposed to start last month.

On Friday, a judge sentenced her to probation and an in-custody behavioral modification program for up to six months.

