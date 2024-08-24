Large police presence called to Dayton neighborhood

Local

By WHIO Staff

Custer Pl Investigation

DAYTON — A large police presence was called to a Dayton neighborhood Friday evening.

Around 11:35 Dayton officers were called to the 900 block of Custer Place after a complaint about someone with a weapon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When crews arrived on the scene they dropped a “99″ or call for county-wide assistance.

It is not clear if anyone was shot or what prompted the call for backup.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

