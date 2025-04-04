Downed utility pole blocking part of busy street in Kettering

KETTERING — A downed utility pole has blocked part of a busy local street.

Dorothy Lane is closed at Oakmont Avenue due to a downed utility line, according to Kettering dispatchers.

This will affect traffic on Dorothy Lane between Ackerman Boulevard and Wilmington Pike.

Dispatchers did not tell News Center 7 when it would reopen.

We will update this story.

