Downed utility pole blocking part of busy street in Kettering

KETTERING — A downed utility pole has blocked part of a busy local street.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dorothy Lane is closed at Oakmont Avenue due to a downed utility line, according to Kettering dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Several roads closed due to high water across region
- Rain totals: How much did your community get?
- 11 minors, 1 adult arrested after attempted car break ins
This will affect traffic on Dorothy Lane between Ackerman Boulevard and Wilmington Pike.
Dispatchers did not tell News Center 7 when it would reopen.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group