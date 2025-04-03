Dave Chappelle putting on Haitian appreciation show with Wyclef Jean

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs resident and famed comedian Dave Chappelle is doing a show this weekend to celebrate the Haitian community in Ohio.

The show will also feature Wyclef Jean, described as a Haitian megastar by the YS Firehouse events website.

“Join Dave as he presents Haitian megastar Wyclef Jean at this special Haitian Appreciation Concert, featuring unparalleled entertainment as we honor the rich cultural contributions that Haitian immigrants have brought to Springfield, Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati, and the surrounding areas,” ysfhevents.com said about the show.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at 8 p.m. According to Ticketmaster, the event is sold out.

