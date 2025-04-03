$1.2 million grant to help get housing for people recovering from substance abuse in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Development will be helping over 1,000 people in Ohio who are recovering from substance abuse get safe and stable housing.

The Community Development Block Grant is going to be supporting 11 mental health boards across Ohio.

The Recovery Housing Program gives people with incomes at or below 50 percent of the area median income rental subsidies.

This gives transitional housing options for residents looking to establish stability.

“Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and no one should have to take that journey alone,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “These grants will ensure more Ohioans have the opportunity to reclaim their independence, rebuild their lives, and write a new chapter filled with hope and opportunity.”

Clermont, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Lake, Logan, Champaign, Lucas, Mahoning Trumbull, Union and Montgomery County are all receiving a portion of the funds along with the Paint Valley ADAMH region.

