Tornado confirmed in area county

CLINTON COUNTY — At least one tornado touched down in Clinton County last night amid severe storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Thursday morning that at least one tornado touched down overnight on April 3.

The tornado began in northern Brown County based on radar evidence of a tornadic debris signature, according to the NWS.

It traveled through Clinton and Highland Counties, according to the NWS.

The NWS is still assessing damage reports in these counties.

We will continue following this story.

