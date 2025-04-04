Several roads closed due to high water across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Some streets are closed due to high water.

There are more chances of rain and concerns about flooding.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is checking road conditions and how these road closures could affect your commute this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

The entire region is under a Flood Watch until Sunday morning, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Crews closed one road in Montgomery County early Friday.

The intersection of E. Martindale and River Roads is blocked off due to high water.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 this is closed on both the Union and Butler Township sides.

A road known to flooding is closed in Greene County.

State Route 725 is closed in both directions from Lower Bellbrook and Penewit Roads.

We will update this story.

