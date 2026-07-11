Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across parts of the region since Friday.

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Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn continues to track this rainfall. He has the TIMING tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Storm Center 7, these are some of the rain totals for parts of our area in the last 24 hours.

Wayne County, Indiana

Fountain City- 5.04 inches

Richmond- 2.34 inches

Clark County

Enon- 3.28 inches

Montgomery County

Huber Heights- 3.15 inches

Vandalia- 3.14 inches

Miamisburg- 2.97 inches

Clinton County

Wilmington- 2.44 inches

Miami County

Troy- 2.43 inches

Logan County

Bellefontaine- 1.88 inches

Auglaize County

New Bremen- 1.87 inches

Rainfall totals Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A Flood Watch continues for parts of the region until 8 p.m. tonight.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Wayne County (IN) until 7 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is for Warren County until 7:30 p.m.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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