Power Outages reported as rain moved through the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some people are without power as rain moves through the Miami Valley on Saturday.
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AES Energy is reporting a total of 2,027 outages in its coverage area, according to the AES Outage map.
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The bulk of the outages are in Montgomery County.
Here is the breakdown:
Montgomery: 1886
Preble: 79
Miami: 47
Logan: 7
Greene: 5
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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