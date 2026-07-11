Local fire department announces return of firetruck

XENIA — The Xenia Fire Division announced the return of a refurbished ladder truck to service.

For nearly two years, the 110-foot Sutphen aerial ladder truck was out of service for comprehensive refurbishment, according to a spokesperson.

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The truck was originally purchased in 2003 to replace a 1989 Grumman ArielKat 85-foot aerial and has served the community for over two decades.

In 2023, it became clear that the truck was approaching the end of its expected service life. At the time, replacing the truck with a new one would have cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Under the leadership of then-Deputy Chief (now Fire Chief) Mike Bogan and then-Fire Chief Ken Riggsby, the division chose to refurbish the existing truck rather than replace it.

The refurbishment cost was nearly half that of buying a new truck.

“The return of this apparatus restores an important capability for our community,” said Fire Chief Mike Bogan.

Bogan said the return of the truck now gives crews the equipment that they will need to safely protect the residents, businesses, and visitors of the city.

During the time that the truck was not in service, the Village of Cedarville Department and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department helped in times of need when an aerial ladder was requested.

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