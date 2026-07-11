17-year-old dies in southern Ohio crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a two-car crash in southern Ohio on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 131 and State Route 134 in Highland County around 2:15 p.m.
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Brice Lynch, 17, of Seaman, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G5 east on SR-133.
A 60-year-old Pleasant Plain man was driving a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck southwest on SR-134.
A preliminary investigation found that Lynch failed to yield from a stop sign and was hit by the pickup truck, the spokesperson said.
Both vehicles went off the road and hit a barn.
The spokesperson said Lynch was thrown from his car and died on scene.
The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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