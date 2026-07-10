Apartment complex seeing increase in catalytic converter thefts in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — An apartment complex has recently been hit with catalytic converter thefts in Greene County.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson explains how a newly signed law is hoping to crack down on these crimes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said that at least three catalytic converters were stolen at the Province Apartment complex in Bath Township, according to a previous report.

He said that these thefts are nothing new, but the thieves are getting more creative.

“What’s bad is they’re getting to be more bold. They’re getting in areas that do have high foot traffic,” Anger said.

It is also a costly crime.

“On average, the person gets $50 to $450 in that range for one,” said Sheriff Anger. “$900 to $2,500 for someone to make a repair.”

A college student told our news crew that he is worried that he will become a target.

“You don’t know if you’re going to be next, like oh my gosh, you don’t know if someone takes a key component of your car, how are you going to get to work,” said Dayleon Roberts.

The law will take effect in 90 days.

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