Police ask for help after social media trend causes property damage in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Authorities are asking for the community’s help in stopping a social media trend that’s causing property damage.

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The Vandalia Division of Police is asking parents and guardians to talk with their children about the dangers and consequences of participating in a recent social media challenge.

It’s typically referred to as the “TikTok Door Kick Challenge.”

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The division said officers have recently investigated two incidents where children caused damage after intentionally kicking the doors of homes.

One of the individuals involved has already been identified, but authorities are working to learn who the other participants are.

“While some may view this as a harmless prank or internet challenge, there is nothing harmless about intentionally damaging someone else’s property. These incidents can cause significant damage, create fear and anxiety for homeowners, and needlessly consume valuable public safety resources,” the division said.

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