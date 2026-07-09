Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP — Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County on Thursday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is at the scene and will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The shooting was reported at around 5:12 a.m. at the 80 block of Cromwell Place, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

When our news crew arrived, they saw a medic leave the scene.

Video and photos show multiple sheriff’s cruisers and the area surrounded by yellow caution tape.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

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