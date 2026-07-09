First responder returns home after being stabbed while on call, chief says

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield firefighter/paramedic is back home with family after he was stabbed while on duty Wednesday.

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The firefighter was part of a team taking the suspect to Springfield Regional Medical Center for a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine signed a law that better protects emergency crews on certain scenes throughout Ohio.

>>RELATED: Local first responder stabbed while on call; Suspect in custody

However, that new law wouldn’t apply to situations like this when it takes effect.

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Springfield Fire Rescue Chief Jacob Hall said it’s a reminder why safety precautions are needed.

“We face many dangers,” King said.

Those dangers became a reality for the division on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Mental Health Services on High Street.

The staff there decided that the suspect needed to be evaluated at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters were told the suspect was “nonviolent.”

While they were preparing him for transportation, he stabbed the firefighter with a knife hidden in his pocket.

“Knowing that one of our members have been injured, any type of injury is significant for me,” King said.

Ohio has a new law with the goal of keeping firefighters and other first responders safe.

It automatically creates a 15-foot perimeter around first responders who are actively working a scene.

Depending on the situation, anyone who doesn’t follow warnings can be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

“That’s gonna add an extra layer of protection for our members in these situations to help keep us safe,” King said.

But not everyone agrees.

The ACLU of Ohio testified during a legislative committee that the law “can be abused, used to avoid or minimize accountability, and reduce transparency. Or to target certain individuals.”

King said even with all the safety protocols and laws in place, his team knows the dangers.

“This is high risk occupations, being a police and a firefighter. And we do this because it’s a calling,” King said.

The law takes effect on October 5.

The suspect was taken into custody by Springfield police. His identity was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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