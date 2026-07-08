Fairmont High School graduate dies in crash, family says

KETTERING/CENTERVILLE — A family is mourning the death of their 18-year-old daughter killed during the Fourth of July weekend.

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Kaylee Watkins passed away on Friday, July 3, at 18-years-old, according to her online obituary.

She is the daughter of David and Andry Watkins.

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Her father is the president of Turf Nerd Lawn Care.

David Watkins posted a tribute to Kaylee on social media.

“Kaylee was a passenger in a vehicle that went off the side of a mountain in Kentucky. Tragically, she did not survive.

“Kaylee had just graduated from Fairmont High School and was excited to attend Wright State University this fall to study early childhood education. She was going to be a wonderful teacher. She had a special gift with young children and was incredibly kind, patient, and nurturing. I am so proud of the young woman she became.

“Please keep my wife, Andry, our family, and me in your prayers as we walk through this incredibly difficult time.”

Watkins said that the office is closed until Monday.

“Please hug your loved ones every chance you get. You never know when it may be the last opportunity to do so,” he added.

Kaylee’s visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, while her funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering.

Kaylee Watkins with her father, David Watkins Photo contributed by Turf Nerd Lawn Care (via Facebook) (Turf Nerd Lawn Care (via Facebook))

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