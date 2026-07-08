Bar and grill to permanently close in Greene County

SPRING VALLEY — A bar and grill will permanently close its doors in Greene County.

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Slims Neighborhood Bar and Grill announced in a social media post that it will not reopen.

The owner said that the lawsuits that force them into bankruptcy, along with fire and insurance issues, “turned an already impossible situation into one we simply couldn’t overcome,” the social media post stated.

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Slims said that the Queen of Hearts game has been officially transferred to Romer’s.

“They have accepted full ownership and responsibility for the game, and they’ll be restarting it in the next couple of weeks,” the social media post said.

The jackpot is worth over $29,000.

The owner stated that this was not the ending he wanted.

He said he is still working to resolve the insurance issues, complete the repairs, and ensure every member of their team receives their final paycheck.

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