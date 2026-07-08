Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing almost $3K in items from Ulta Beauty

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two women?
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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for two women accused of stealing over $2,900 in items from Ulta Beauty at the Greene.
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The incident happened before 7 p.m. on June 25.
The two women allegedly entered the Ulta Beauty at the Greene. They selected over $2,900 worth of merchandise and left without paying, according to the social media post.
Contact Detective O’Neill at (937) 426-1225, extension 233, if you can identify them.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously.
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