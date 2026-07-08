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Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing almost $3K in items from Ulta Beauty

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Ulta Beauty Theft Suspects Beavercreek Photo contributed by The Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (The Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two women?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for two women accused of stealing over $2,900 in items from Ulta Beauty at the Greene.

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The incident happened before 7 p.m. on June 25.

The two women allegedly entered the Ulta Beauty at the Greene. They selected over $2,900 worth of merchandise and left without paying, according to the social media post.

Contact Detective O’Neill at (937) 426-1225, extension 233, if you can identify them.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously.

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