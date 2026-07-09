Off-duty firefighter dies after motorcycle crash in southwest Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash in southwest Ohio on Wednesday.

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The three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 131 near Dry Run Road in Clermont County around 12:20 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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A preliminary investigation found that Wyatt Fisher, 18, of Blanchester, was driving a motorcycle east on SR-131 at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.

A 23-year-old was also heading eastbound on SR-131 in a Ford Escape.

A 46-year-old driving a Volkswagen Routan was stopped in traffic westbound on SR-131.

The spokesperson said the Ford slowed in traffic and was struck from behind by the motorcycle.

Fisher then went left of center and hit the Volkswagen.

He was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Stonelick Township Fire Department said Wyatt Fisher was one of their firefighters and died while off-duty.

They posted the following statement on social media:

It is with profound sadness that the members of the Stonelick Township Fire Department announce the off-duty passing of Firefighter Wyatt Fisher. Wyatt’s unexpected passing has left an immeasurable void within our department and throughout the community he so proudly served. Wyatt exemplified what it meant to serve others. Whether answering emergency calls, supporting his fellow firefighters, or lending a helping hand whenever it was needed, he carried himself with compassion, humility, and dedication. His commitment to protecting our community reflected the very best of the fire service. Wyatt’s passion for serving others began early in his life. Prior to joining the Stonelick Township Fire Department, he proudly served as a Cadet with Wayne Township Fire & EMS, where he developed the skills, values, and dedication that would define his career in the fire service. He continued that commitment as a firefighter with our department, earning the respect and friendship of everyone who had the privilege of serving alongside him. Beyond his service to the fire service, Wyatt was a proud graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School and had recently accepted a position as an assistant coach for the Clermont Northeastern boys’ soccer program. He was deeply committed to mentoring young people and making a positive impact both on and off the field. His character, leadership, and selfless spirit touched countless lives. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask our community to keep Wyatt’s family, friends, teammates, fellow firefighters, and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for the overwhelming support shown to our department and to those mourning this tremendous loss. Wyatt’s legacy of service, kindness, and dedication will never be forgotten. It will continue to inspire the members of the Stonelick Township Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire & EMS, and all those whose lives he touched for years to come.Funeral arrangements and opportunities to honor Wyatt’s life will be shared as they become available. Rest easy, Brother. We have the watch from here. — Stonelick Township Fire Department

It is unclear if the other two drivers were injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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