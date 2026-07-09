Corrections officer hospitalized after inmate assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local corrections officer was taken to the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate.

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On June 30, a male inmate assaulted a female corrections officer, and she was taken to the hospital, Matt Haines, Chief Deputy at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The inmate is still in custody on an unrelated charge of robbery, and the incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit.

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The corrections officer is currently on critical incident leave.

Haines said detectives are expected to present charges including felony assault but are waiting for a formal interview with the victim before submitting the case to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors will determine whether a charge of Sexual Imposition or a more serious offense is appropriate.

“The corrections officer who was assaulted absolutely deserves justice like any other victim,” Haines said.

We will continue to follow this story.

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