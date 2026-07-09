WATCH: Man leads police on chase through northern Ohio golf course

SUMMIT COUNTY — A police chase of an attempted murder suspect made its way onto a golf course in northeast Ohio.

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This week, FLOCK cameras in Stow, Ohio, alerted officers that an attempted murder suspect had entered the city, according to the police department.

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The suspect was later found in Hudson, Ohio, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), and a chase began.

During the chase, the suspect got into a crash on State Route 91. He ran away from the scene while firing shots at a state trooper.

Police said he later carjacked a minivan and led authorities on a second chase, this time back into Stow.

During the chase, the suspect drove the minivan onto the grounds of the Fox Den golf course.

A golfer caught part of the chase on video, which was shared with CBS. In it, they follow the chase on a golf cart.

The chase eventually ended with the suspect hitting a Summit County Metro Parks cruiser, flipping it onto its roof.

The suspect ran from the crash scene, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

The case is under investigation by OSHP.

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