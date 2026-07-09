Suspect breaks into Fairborn hardware store; Do you recognize him?

FAIRBORN — Police are looking to identify the suspect they say broke into a Fairborn hardware store on Wednesday.

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The break-in was reported around 4:40 a.m. at Rocky’s ACE Hardware store, according to the Fairborn Police Department.

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The male suspect stole several items, including Stihl weed eaters.

The department shared a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was seen with his hood up.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about the theft is asked to contact Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3018.

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