Man accused of exposing himself to boy at pool facing charges

MARYSVILLE — A man accused of exposing himself to a boy at an Ohio pool was arrested on Wednesday.

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Officers responded around 7:50 p.m. on July 7 to the Marysville Municipal Pool in Union County, according to police officials.

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When officers arrived, pool employees and a boy told them an unidentified man had exposed himself and “made obscene gestures” toward the child while inside the pool’s locker room. The boy was not hurt.

Police officials said that the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. They later identified the suspect as Namon Joseph IV, 43.

They found and arrested him in Delaware with the assistance of the Delaware Police Department, police officials said.

Joseph has been charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping, public indecency, and indecency.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that he was previously charged with public indecency at least three times in Delaware County and once in Franklin County.

Joseph is scheduled to be arraigned today.

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