3 injured after hazmat incident at Ohio health facility

TOLEDO — A hazmat incident impacted several people at an Ohio health facility Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toledo fire crews were called to the Old West End Community Health Center for a hazardous materials call.

A total of eight employees were identified as patients, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three workers were determined to have minor injuries, while five others were evaluated on scene and did not need additional care.

Around 24 employees were evacuated.

“We’re not sure what we’re dealing with exactly,” Assistant Toledo Fire Chief John Kaminski told WTOL. “We have our hazardous materials team here that is going in, and they’re taking readings on our different meters... trying to identify exactly what we’re dealing with so we can mitigate it.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]