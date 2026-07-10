Work authorization extended for Haitians with TPS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Employment authorization for immigrants who have Temporary Protected Status has been extended.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is following this story and will have reactions LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the US Supreme Court ruled that Temporary Protected Status can end for immigrants from countries including Haiti.

That protected status was set to end on July 10.

On Friday, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has extended TPS-related work authorization for Haitians to end on July 24.

Haitians who only have TPS as an immigration status will be considered TPS overstays and will be living in the country illegally, subject to detention and deportation.

This story will be updated.

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